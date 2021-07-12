Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 231,463 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.61% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $310,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ REGN traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $581.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,733. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.47.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.