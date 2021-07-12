Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.34

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 5425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REMYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 0.21.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

