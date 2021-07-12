Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 933,503 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 838.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,044,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 933,503 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Orchid Island Capital worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 36.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 29.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 33.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:ORC opened at $5.27 on Monday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $497.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

