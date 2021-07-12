Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.48 Million Stake in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,675 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.70% of Capstar Financial worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 238,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Hovde Group began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $50,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,676.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $20.42 on Monday. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

