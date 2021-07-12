Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Educational Development were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 28,535.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $12.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08. Educational Development Co. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $106.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $40.34 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

