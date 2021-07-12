Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $5.99 Million Investment in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Houlihan Lokey at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 384.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 26,096 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 297,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,675 over the last ninety days. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $80.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $82.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

