Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 650,700 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Stride worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,724,000 after purchasing an additional 248,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 33,842 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $29.86 on Monday. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

