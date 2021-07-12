Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,471 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 799,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

FCX stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.84.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

