RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 976,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,466,000 after buying an additional 32,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,801,000 after buying an additional 45,806 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,162,000 after buying an additional 58,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,185,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

NYSE RNR opened at $151.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.10. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $142.61 and a 52 week high of $191.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.