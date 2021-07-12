RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Purchased by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,453 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $114,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,991. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.10. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $142.61 and a 52 week high of $191.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

