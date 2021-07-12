Rentberry Price Down 28.3% Over Last Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $198,356.43 and approximately $17.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00053016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00016956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.20 or 0.00896277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

