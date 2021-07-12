Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.43 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post $44.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.42 million. Repay reported sales of $36.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $216.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.60 million to $219.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $281.95 million, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $287.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPAY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $24.82. 1,318,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. Repay has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $777,039. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Repay by 90.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

