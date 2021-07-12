Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up about 0.5% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.06% of Republic Services worth $19,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Republic Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,788,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,984,000 after acquiring an additional 180,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $112.46. 7,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,899. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.29 and a 1-year high of $114.10.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

