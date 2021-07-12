Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mitsubishi Electric Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MIELF)

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Mitsubishi Electric in a research note issued on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:MIELF opened at $13.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.31. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

