Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CTS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE: CTS):

7/2/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) was given a new C$10.75 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$11.00 to C$11.50.

7/2/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$11.00 to C$11.75.

6/24/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$10.50 to C$11.00.

6/23/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) was given a new C$8.75 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$10.50 to C$10.25.

6/4/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) was given a new C$9.25 price target on by analysts at Laurentian.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$6.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp (CTSV) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp (CTSV) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.