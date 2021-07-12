Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (ESLOY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS: ESLOY) in the last few weeks:

7/7/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

7/7/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/1/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/1/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

6/25/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/23/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

ESLOY traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $91.50. 26,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,942. The stock has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.98. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $93.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.3609 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

