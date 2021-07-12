Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bunzl (BNZL)

Bunzl (LON: BNZL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/9/2021 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,650 ($34.62).
- 6/24/2021 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock.
- 6/24/2021 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock.
- 6/24/2021 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 5/18/2021 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,564.95 ($33.51) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,337.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bunzl plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The stock has a market cap of £8.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99.
In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 964 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($30.25), for a total value of £22,316.60 ($29,156.78). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total transaction of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77).
