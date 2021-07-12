Resolute Partners Group Acquires 7,158 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Resolute Partners Group boosted its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the quarter. Resolute Partners Group’s holdings in Zynga were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,462.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,009,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,648,146.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,168,010 shares of company stock valued at $34,291,430 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. On average, analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZNGA. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

