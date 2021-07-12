Resolute Partners Group Buys 22,636 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Resolute Partners Group raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 110.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.3% of Resolute Partners Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Resolute Partners Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $362.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $251.32 and a 52-week high of $362.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

