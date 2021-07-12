Resolute Partners Group Has $1.93 Million Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Resolute Partners Group increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Resolute Partners Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Resolute Partners Group’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,519,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,203,000 after buying an additional 317,163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,656,000 after buying an additional 147,122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after buying an additional 120,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 900.9% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 81,587 shares in the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $58.51 on Monday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.