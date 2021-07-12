Reviewing Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oatly Group and BellRing Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oatly Group $421.35 million 32.31 -$60.36 million N/A N/A BellRing Brands $988.30 million 1.27 $23.50 million $0.61 52.18

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Oatly Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of BellRing Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BellRing Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oatly Group and BellRing Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oatly Group 0 7 8 0 2.53 BellRing Brands 0 1 9 0 2.90

Oatly Group currently has a consensus target price of 30.92, suggesting a potential upside of 34.42%. BellRing Brands has a consensus target price of $30.64, suggesting a potential downside of 3.75%. Given Oatly Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than BellRing Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Oatly Group and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oatly Group N/A N/A N/A BellRing Brands 2.06% -1.22% 4.30%

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Oatly Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

