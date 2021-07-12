Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stake Cut by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,245 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 882,063 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after acquiring an additional 595,974 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $971,920,000 after acquiring an additional 350,904 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,295,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,960,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

RIO stock opened at $85.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.81. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

