Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 1,201 Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFM) Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,201 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $28,499.73.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $105,688.00.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.