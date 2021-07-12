Robert E. Price Sells 20,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NYSE:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NYSE:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $1,829,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSMT traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.67. 71,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,036. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $104.90.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.