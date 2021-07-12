Robert Glenn Sells 1,400 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $340,886.00.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $1.31 on Monday, hitting $265.33. 18,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

