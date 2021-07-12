Robin Ann Abrams Sells 10,000 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:LSCC) Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00.
Shares of NYSE LSCC traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.20. 12,358 shares of the company traded hands.
Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile
Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.