Robin Hayes Sells 1,000 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NYSE:JBLU) Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NYSE:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $18,260.00.
NYSE JBLU traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,256,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,027,730. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $21.96.
About JetBlue Airways
Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.