Rocket Vault Hits 1-Day Volume of $324,265.00 (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $589,778.25 and approximately $324,265.00 worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00044512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00113669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00161094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,233.25 or 1.00131758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.39 or 0.00956310 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

