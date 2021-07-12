Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1,000.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,704 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Roku were worth $18,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Roku by 15.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476,242 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 220.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Roku by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,548,000 after purchasing an additional 31,864 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU opened at $431.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.53 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.81. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.15 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Benchmark cut their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.58.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,775 shares of company stock valued at $108,257,551. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.