Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ROOT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Root has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of ROOT opened at $9.15 on Friday. Root has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Root will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Root by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

