Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,200 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RDSB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,917.45 ($25.05).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,433 ($18.72) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,365.63. The company has a market capitalization of £111.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently -0.44%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

