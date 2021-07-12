Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.21.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 17,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
