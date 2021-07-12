Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $82.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.81. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.07.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

