Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. AlphaValue cut shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $107.95 on Monday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $121.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($0.03). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 62.22%. The firm had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

