Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.
Shares of RYAAY opened at $107.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.63. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.