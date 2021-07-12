Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $107.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.63. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 62.22%. The business had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

