Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.89.

RHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $77.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.26.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

