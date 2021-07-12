SALT Market Capitalization Reaches $17.45 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. SALT has a market capitalization of $17.45 million and approximately $61,357.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00054046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.08 or 0.00914368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005409 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

