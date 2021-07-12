Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SZGPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

