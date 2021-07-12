Samlyn Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,492,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,971,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Landcadia Holdings III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at $19,035,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at $15,510,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 4th quarter valued at $15,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landcadia Holdings III by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,153,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after buying an additional 653,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at $10,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Landcadia Holdings III alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LCY. Benchmark began coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of LCY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.88. 369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,716. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46.

Landcadia Holdings III Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.