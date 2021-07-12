Samlyn Capital LLC Cuts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Samlyn Capital LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 375,082 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.3% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $97,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 192.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 30.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 67.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 208,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 83,797 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 409,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.52.

TMUS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.15. The company had a trading volume of 46,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $182.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

