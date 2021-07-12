Samlyn Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,375,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,477,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of Under Armour at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 2,112.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 184,921 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Under Armour by 27.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Under Armour by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 145,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 347.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Under Armour stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,357. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

