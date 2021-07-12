Samlyn Capital LLC Purchases 195,896 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 33.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 789,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,896 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after purchasing an additional 67,848 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

ACAD stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,399. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. Research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

