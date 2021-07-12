Samlyn Capital LLC Sells 1,918,511 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Samlyn Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918,511 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $17,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Kohl’s by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.30. 37,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,614,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.97. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.15.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

