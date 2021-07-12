Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Market Perform

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.35.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $736.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $697.46. The company has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $525.87 and a twelve month high of $749.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.