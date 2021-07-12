Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Wallace Capital Management Inc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Sanofi accounts for about 1.1% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.44. 23,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,805. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

