Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Schindler in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Schindler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SHLAF remained flat at $$315.14 during mid-day trading on Monday. Schindler has a 12-month low of $241.05 and a 12-month high of $315.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.91.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

