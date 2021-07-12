Score Media and Gaming (SCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 13th. Analysts expect Score Media and Gaming to post earnings of C($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.59 million for the quarter.

Get Score Media and Gaming alerts:

Shares of Score Media and Gaming stock opened at C$23.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.56. Score Media and Gaming has a 52 week low of C$5.50 and a 52 week high of C$56.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -15.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on Score Media and Gaming and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.