Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Seagen were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Seagen by 67.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $148.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.18. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.86. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,181 shares of company stock valued at $16,467,175. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

