SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 203.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,505 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 34.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $62.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

