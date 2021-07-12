SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 39,193 Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Nikola stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.06. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

